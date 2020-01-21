Lightstone Value Plus Real Estate Investment Trust V, Inc. Extends Tender Offer

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstone Value Plus Real Estate Investment Trust V, Inc. today announced that it has extended the expiration date of its outstanding tender offer for shares of its common stock. The expiration date for the tender offer has been extended to midnight, Eastern Time, on January 31, 2020. The offer was previously scheduled to expire at midnight, Eastern Time, on January 17, 2020. Based on the information provided by tendering shareholders, approximately 818,756 shares have been tendered through January 17, 2020.

