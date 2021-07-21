LightStream announces pledge to join the World Economic Forum's Trillion Tree Movement, planting 1 million trees with American Forests by 2022

"The 1t.org US Chapter is thrilled to receive LightStream's commitment to grow 1 million trees by 2022, in partnership with American Forests," said Justin Adams, director of Nature-Based Solutions, World Economic Forum, "It's wonderful to see LightStream 's ambitious pledge and hope that it inspires other companies to join the global movement to accelerate nature-based solutions and invest in our forests."

LightStream has partnered with American Forests on forest restoration initiatives since the company launched in 2013. Each time LightStream funds a loan, it donates money to American Forests to plant a tree on the customer's behalf.

"It has been said that 'We don't inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children,'" said LightStream Senior Vice President Kristin Shuff. "And when we borrow–whether by taking out a loan to achieve a goal, or by drawing upon our planet's beautiful, but fragile natural resources–we have an obligation to make good on our debt. LightStream understands the importance of responsible borrowing, both the financial and environmental kind. It's part of our duty to future generations, and we believe it's also one of the things that has made us the nation's premier online consumer lender."

Through their partnership with American Forests, LightStream grown their reforestation efforts from a single post-wildlife recovery project in Montana to diverse restoration projects in several cities and states across the United States. As part of their pledge to the 1t.org US Chapter, LightStream will leverage climate smart reforestation and management techniques provided by American Forests, including:

Planting genetically diverse collections of native species

Planting trees that are better able to thrive under future climate conditions

Screening seedlings for disease resistance

Spacing seedlings to mimic natural tree regrowth after wildfire and reduce risk of future fires.

Planting seedlings in plastic shelter tubes that dramatically increase plant survival in drought-prone areas

"The climate crisis is not slowing down, but thankfully, neither are those of us committed to forests as natural climate solutions," said Jad Daley, president and CEO of American Forests. "With this pledge, LightStream will accelerate its reforestation efforts, utilizing the latest in climate conscious forestry management guidance from American Forests. We are very excited to welcome them to the 1t.org team."

Continued Shuff, "Our American Forests partnership aligns with LightStream's culture and purpose. It reflects our commitment to reforest American wilderness and wildlife areas while now also extending to support the World Economic Forum's Trillion Tree Movement to restore the planet's health and wellbeing for all."

About American Forests

American Forests is the first national non-profit conservation organization created in the US. Since its founding in 1875, the organization has been the pathfinders for the forest conservation movement. Its mission is to create healthy and resilient forests, from cities to wilderness, that deliver essential benefits for climate, people, water and wildlife. The organization advances its mission through forestry innovation, place-based partnerships to plant and restore forests, and movement building.

The LightStream/American Forests partnership started as a way to celebrate LightStream's paperless loan process. Over the years, it has grown into an eco-movement that goes beyond planting trees and preservation activities. LightStream also supports American Forests' educational and research efforts to build awareness and educate people about the value of trees. More information on the American Forests and LightStream partnership can be found at AmericanForests.org.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

About LightStream

LightStream is a national online lending division of SunTrust l Now Truist. Through a simple online process, LightStream provides unsecured loans up to $100,000 to good-credit customers for practically any purpose. Funds with highly competitive interest rates can be provided as soon as the same day an application is submitted, and with no fees. (Click here for additional background about same day funding) Financing is available in all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. Visit LightStream.com for more information.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $522 billion as of June 30, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

