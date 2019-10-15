Lightstream Awarded the Palo Alto Networks Public Cloud Partner of the Year for 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstream, a leader in cloud security, network integration, and managed services, today announced it received the Palo Alto Networks Public Cloud Partner of the Year Award for 2019.

Announced during the Palo Alto Networks Sales Kickoff 2020 in Las Vegas, these annual awards are presented to an elite group of NextWave partners that over the past 12 months have excelled in the following areas:

Performance : partner-initiated bookings, pipeline and net new customer acquisition

: partner-initiated bookings, pipeline and net new customer acquisition Enablement: number of Palo Alto Networks pre-sales, sales and post-sales certifications

number of Palo Alto Networks pre-sales, sales and post-sales certifications Engagement: nominated by the Palo Alto Networks team

Lightstream specializes in the integration of architecture between customer data centers, cloud solutions, and network service providers for both commercial and government organizations. The company has received recognition for excellence in delivering public cloud cybersecurity solutions two consecutive years. In 2018, Lightstream received the NextWave Specialized Cloud Partner of the year award.

"We are honored to be named Public Cloud Partner of the Year by Palo Alto Networks for the second year running," said Rod Stout, president at Lightstream. "This speaks to the strength of our expanding collaboration and our joint mission to help our customers protect their applications and data deployed in public and hybrid cloud platforms with Palo Alto Networks innovative and comprehensive security solutions."

"We are fully committed to helping our partners secure the enterprise, cloud, and future together," said Karl Soderlund, senior vice president of Worldwide Channel Sales at Palo Alto Networks. "Today's customers need trusted advisors, our NextWave partners, to successfully navigate the rapidly changing and complex security landscape. We're proud to recognize Lightstream on their Public Cloud Partner of the Year award for delivering valuable business outcomes and helping our mutual customers protect their digital way of life."

For more information on Lightstream, please visit www.lightstream.tech. For more information on Palo Alto Networks, please visit this page .

About Lightstream

Founded in 2003 as a wide-area network services company, Lightstream has grown to become a leader in cloud security, network integration, and managed services. Lightstream specializes in the integration of architecture between customer data centers, cloud solutions, and network service providers for both commercial and government organizations.

