Lightstream Celebrates 15 Years of Technology Innovation

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstream has reached an exciting milestone this August as the company celebrates 15 years of delivering integrated technology solutions to commercial enterprise and government clients. In an era when technology companies come and go, Lightstream is mid-way through its second decade of innovation and accelerating growth.

Since its inception, Lightstream has grown from a small reseller of regional carrier and wide-area network services to become the largest solutions integrator in the intermountain west, with offices in multiple states and customers across the globe.

CEO Jim Cassell attributes Lightstream's rapid growth to a void in the marketplace for integrated technology solutions. "From the very beginning, we focused on solutions that drove measurable business outcomes for our customers, wrapped with unmatched customer service. That focus has always been part of our DNA," said Cassell. "As we've progressed our business with integrated cloud services and expanded networking solutions, our focus on customer care continues to drive us."

Privileged partner access and what the company calls "fanatical" customer service have propelled Lightstream to become the premier solutions integrator and managed services provider in Utah's "Silicon Slopes" technology corridor in the early 2000s.

Today, Lightstream serves customers in all U.S. states and 198 countries. The company has premier partnerships with industry leaders such as AWS, Microsoft, Cisco, AT&T, CenturyLink, Verizon, Barracuda Networks, and Palo Alto Networks. It also boasts a world-class network operations center (NOC) located in Minneapolis, MN.

The company's founders—Jim Cassell, Rod Stout, Sharon Louie, and Kurt Richter—still work side-by-side in the business and attribute Lightstream's continued success to another important factor: a rare blend of carrier and data-networking knowledge that supports today's rapid acceleration in cloud computing.

"We've been fortunate to be ahead of the marketplace and position Lightstream to be an early cloud technology adopter and one of the largest cloud solution integrators in the country," said Rod Stout, President. "Our cloud services business, combined with our very successful network solutions and managed services businesses, have fueled the explosive growth we're experiencing and will drive us into the next 15 years with great momentum."

As the company continues to grow, new services such as SD-WAN, cloud envisioning, cloud optimization, and cloud security services have been added. This growing market need is indicated by research pointing to millions in excess IT expenditures due to overestimation of infrastructure requirements. Lightstream Optimization and Containment Services pinpoint public-cloud costs to help companies grow their businesses faster, with proven results from a growing roster of clients.

"By keeping a focus on leading-edge technology solutions and staying true to our core values such as integrity in relationships, we've earned many loyal customers," says Sharon Louie, VP of Customer Support. "We'll continue to invest and grow our business around differentiating customer support and our customer-first mentality."

VP of Engineering Kurt Richter also points to Lightstream's people. "I'm grateful not only for these original three partners, but also my Lightstream coworkers, whom I consider family. We hire the best and brightest in the industry and serve as a trusted advisor for complex business challenges that enable our customers to rapidly meet business objectives and achieve success."

About Lightstream

Founded in 2003 as a wide-area network services company, Lightstream has grown to become a leader in cloud technology solutions, network integration, and managed network services. With corporate headquarters in Salt Lake City, Lightstream has sales and service offices throughout the United States.

SOURCE Lightstream

Related Links

http://www.ltstream.com

