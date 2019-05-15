Lightstream Recognized by Palo Alto Networks as a RedLock MSSP Partner

SALT LAKE CITY, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstream today announced it has been recognized by Palo Alto Networks as a RedLock Managed Security Service Provider, or MSSP, Partner. Lightstream will extend its security portfolio with RedLock®, a continuous cloud security and compliance posture management offering for public and multi-cloud environments.

Lightstream's cloud-security framework embraces Zero Trust concepts, industry best practices and industry-specific compliancy that helps clients accelerate their AWS and Azure public-cloud migrations and improve multi-cloud management. With the addition of RedLock to Lightstream's cloud managed-services portfolio, Lightstream clients will benefit from faster access to security-threat detection and remediation, stronger policy guardrails that help rapidly detect and remediate risks and better compliance for standards such as CIS, PCI and HIPAA.

"Last year we were honored to be recognized as Palo Alto's Specialized Cloud Partner of the Year for our excellence in cloud security. This year, we will offer our clients even greater peace of mind for their multi-cloud environments with RedLock," said Lightstream CEO Jim Cassell. "By integrating RedLock into our cloud managed-services portfolio, Lightstream will provide its clients with comprehensive, continuous security and compliance for their multi-cloud deployments supported through Lightstream's Cloud Foundation framework approach, world class security operations center (SOC) and managed services."

"With the rising consumption of the public cloud and shift of on-premises workloads to cloud-based offerings, security can't be left behind," said Dean Darwin, SVP of Public Cloud at Palo Alto Networks. "MSSP partners like Lightstream will be able to utilize RedLock as a managed service for offerings that require continuous compliance, SOC response and proactive cloud security to complement Palo Alto Networks enterprise-class cloud security architecture."

To learn more about RedLock, please visit this page.

About Lightstream

Founded in 2003 as a wide-area network services company, Lightstream has grown to become a leader in cloud solutions, network integration and managed services. Our team of cloud experts provides a full portfolio of cloud services including migration, security, optimization, analytics, consolidated billing and lifecycle management.

