Lightstream Unveils NOCaaS - Elevating Network Management to New Heights

Lightstream

21 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstream, a leader in network management solutions based in Salt Lake City, today announced the rebranding and enhancement of its Network Management service to Lightstream NOCaaS™ (Network Operations Center as a Service). This significant move marks a step forward in network operations, offering businesses a transformative approach to monitoring and managing their IT infrastructure.

Recognizing pain points experienced by IT professionals — including network downtime, increasing costs, alert fatigue, decreased productivity due to employee burnout, and security risks— Lightstream NOCaaS empowers businesses to prioritize business operations while Lightstream ensures seamless network operations.

Ron Darnall, SVP of Managed Services at Lightstream, expressed his enthusiasm about the offering: "Our transition to Lightstream NOCaaS is more than a rebranding; it's a commitment to provide unparalleled network visibility, availability, efficiency, and security. Lightstream NOCaaS is designed to meet the growing demand for reliable, 24/7 network management, ensuring that businesses can focus on growth while Lightstream takes care of their network."

Lightstream NOCaaS offers a proactive, comprehensive solution for both Carrier and Device Management. This service helps clients by detecting and resolving issues quickly in addition to providing deep insights and regular reviews to keep organizations informed and their networks optimized."

The NOCaaS model by Lightstream includes a full suite of services that cover every aspect of network operations:

  • Proactive Carrier and ISP Monitoring: Ensuring seamless performance and quick resolution of carrier-related issues.

  • Incident Management: Extending beyond carrier issues to encompass all network elements.

  • Device Management: Keeping network devices configured, up-to-date, and always running smoothly.

"Our NOCaaS offering delivers unparalleled efficiency, capabilities and agility," claims Lightstream Network Operations Practice Leader, Brian Rhees. Lightstream aims to deliver peace of mind to clients while taking care of the rest with Lightstream NOCaaS. He states, "We are excited to bring this innovative solution to our clients, providing them with the tools and support necessary for maintaining a robust, secure, and efficient network."

About Lightstream: Based in Salt Lake City, Lightstream provides comprehensive solutions that help businesses across all industries to securely modernize their cloud and network infrastructures. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Lightstream is committed to delivering cutting-edge services and solutions that drive business growth and operational efficiency.

For more information about Lightstream's NOCaaS, please visit www.lightstream.io

SOURCE Lightstream

