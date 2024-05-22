Lightview Capital Announces Sale of CyberSheath

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightview Capital (Lightview), a leading lower middle market private equity firm announces the sale of CyberSheath to BV Investment Partners. CyberSheath is an experienced and trusted managed services partner for the U.S. defense industrial base.

Founded in 2012, CyberSheath helps sub-contractors comply with complex Department of Defense (DoD) cybersecurity regulations, including the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) paradigm to ensure its contractors align with DoD's information security requirements and measures are taken to protect sensitive data from cybersecurity attacks. The Company's solution set includes end-to-end compliance from assessment, implementation, and ongoing system management, as well as tailored 24/7/365 security services. Lightview acquired CyberSheath in 2021.

Under Lightview's ownership over the past several years CyberSheath has expanded its leadership team, accelerated growth in key markets, and further cemented its position as the leading, trusted managed services and technology partner for the US defense industrial base.

Eric Noonan, Founder & CEO of CyberSheath, commented, "We are grateful for the partnership with Lightview that has helped us become a leader in managed CMMC compliance. Entering our next chapter of growth, we are well-positioned to continue extending our position as the preeminent provider of managed compliance, security, and IT services to the defense industrial base and beyond."

Richard Erickson, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Lightview Capital, said, "It has been a privilege to partner with Eric and the CyberSheath team and support their tremendous growth. We are proud of what the team has been able to accomplish during our partnership and are excited to see the continued success of the Company as an innovator in CMMC." Stan Bikulege, Vice President at Lightview, added, "CyberSheath is a great example of our focus on investing in founder-owned businesses in fragmented markets that combine unique expertise and tech-enablement in their offerings."

Harris Williams LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as legal advisor to Lightview and CyberSheath in connection with this transaction.

About Lightview Capital :

Lightview Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned companies in the business services and tech-enabled services industries. Lightview partners with its portfolio companies by providing deep industry knowledge, insightful experience, and active resources to unlock growth and drive value. Lightview Capital's approachable investment style combines deep operational and financial experience with an entrepreneurial spirit that delivers measurable results. For more information, visit lightviewcapital.com.

About CyberSheath

Established in 2012, CyberSheath is one of the most experienced and trusted IT security services partners for the U.S. Defense Industrial Base. From CMMC compliance to strategic security planning to managed security services, CyberSheath offers a comprehensive suite of offerings tailored to clients' information security and regulatory compliance needs. Learn more at www.cybersheath.com.

