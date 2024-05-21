Lightware at Infocomm 2024 - It's Time to Double Down on USB-C Connectivity

LAKE ORION, Mich., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightware continues delivering the most innovative solutions in USB and USB-C signal management, and will showcase its latest developments for the corporate, education and live event sectors during this year's Infocomm, taking place in Las Vegas in June 12-14.

Lightware at Infocomm 2024

Throughout the event visitors to the Lightware booth (C8056) can see the AV manufacturer's newest technologies in action, including the latest editions of the market-leading Taurus product family. After inventing USB host switching in 2020 with the Taurus UCX and introducing USB extension three years later with the Taurus TPX, Lightware is upping the ante again with the Taurus TPN, expanding USB capabilities into network environments. Beyond the Taurus TPN, Lightware will also showcase its new Taurus UCX Dual Screen feature along with other innovative connectivity solutions.

Taurus TPN - Introducing UC-over-IP

Lightware's Taurus TPN is a groundbreaking UC-over-IP solution tailored for medium to large conference rooms, enabling meeting participants to easily connect their USB-C laptops as hosts and take control of their room's USB assets. The Taurus UCX-TPN and HDMI-TPN devices, both leveraging SDVoE technology, form the core of the solution, allowing for the creation of adaptable UC-over-IP matrices. The Taurus TPN's unique seamless management of HDMI 2.0 signals supports up to 4K60 4:4:4 video resolution and its provision of full bandwidth USB 2.0 allows high-quality data transmission across 10G Ethernet networks.

The World's First Multiscreen Extended Desktop with Taurus UCX-4x3-HCM40

Lightware delivers the first ever ProAV solution that enables multiscreen extended desktop via a single USB-C cable. The Taurus UCX-4x3-HCM40 - Dual Screen UCX is an innovative dual display screen solution that redefines meeting room connectivity, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge features to enhance collaboration and deliver a first-class user experience. The UCX-4x3-HCM40's dual-screen USB-C input is a game-changer for the workspace, supporting 100W charging, a 1GbE USB3 network card compatible with diverse operating systems, and the ability to share external USB3/USB2 devices. Overcoming limitations posed by Apple's M1/M2/M3 chips, it effortlessly supports two independent 4K60 displays, showcasing its adaptability to various setups.

If you are having trouble integrating USB and USB-C connectivity into your AV projects, come and see us at Infocomm. We have a Taurus for that.

AV over IP – The Next Level

Infocomm 2024 will also witness the US premiere of the new 1G AV over IP solution, Gemini GVN, capable of transmitting 4K@60Hz 4:4:4 image quality with USB device routing and fast-scaling, seamless host switching. Additionally, Lightware will showcase the latest edition of its widely acclaimed rental and staging solution, UBEX, which enables uncompressed 4K UHD@60Hz 4:4:4 signal extension with latency-free multistreaming over dual 10G Ethernet network, enhanced with USB capabilities.

Corporate Solutions

Complementing its Corporate Solutions demonstrations, Infocomm attendees can also explore Lightware's wider solutions portfolio, including extended desktop and conference room configurations, Taurus TPX/Cisco interfacing, Dante USB Audio Bridge and voice tracking solutions as well as Lightware's BYOM technologies for medium-sized rooms and auditoriums. In addition, Lightware will showcase its solutions in Microsoft Teams Rooms environments as well, to provide truly seamless hybrid meeting experiences.

