Lightwave Logic Announces Breakthrough Test Results from New Super-Fast Optical Modulator

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced test results from new modulators fabricated in 2021, which exceeded bandwidth design targets and achieved triple the data rate as compared to competing devices in use today.

The unparalleled modulator devices were designed and fabricated in Lightwave logic's Colorado facility on a silicon semiconductor platform. The breakthrough new devices demonstrated 3dB electro-optical with electrical bandwidths that exceed 100GHz – with measurements coming close to Lightwave Logic's state-of-the-art 110GHz test equipment capability.

"I am incredibly proud of our team's accomplishment – representing roughly tripling of the data rates possible in fiber optic communications. This advancement is expected to have a profound impact on the traffic flow on the internet," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer. "In today's systems we see optical modulators that perform with 3dB optical bandwidths around 30-40GHz and this translates to 50Gbps NRZ, or 100Gbps PAM4. These speeds are simply not fast enough: they have to be improved."

"Our devices are approximately 3 times faster and 100GHz 3dB bandwidth corresponds to a baud rate of 150GBps and 150 Gbps NRZ, or 300Gbps PAM4. The potential impact for increased traffic is huge and this helps all of us when we use video platforms at home or while out-of-the-office," concluded Lebby.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lightwavelogic.com

