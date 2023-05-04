Lightwave Logic Announces Groundbreaking Low-Temperature Optical Modulator with Record Performance

Operation at Cryogenic Temperatures Paves the way for Applications in Supercomputers, Quantum Circuits and Advanced Computing Systems

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced, in conjunction with its research partners at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and Solarix, the achievement of record optical modulator performance using the Company's latest Perkinamine® Series 5 material at extremely low cryogenic temperatures, delivering the potential to revolutionize applications in supercomputers, quantum circuits and advanced computing systems.

This high speed (70 GBd), low power (0.9V Vpi) result will be reported in a prestigious post-deadline paper at the upcoming Conference on Lasers and Electro-Optics (CLEO) to be held in San Jose, California from May 7-11, 2023. As reported at the recent PIC International Conference in Brussels in April, Perkinamine® Series 5 materials have world class EO efficiency (r33), thermal stability, and photostability performance.

Building from the world record performance and demonstration of super high bandwidth, and super low voltage electro-optic modulators with Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and Silorix over the past year, these latest results have the potential to enable supercomputing and quantum systems to be more competitive than standard computational systems given its faster speeds at low temperatures.

Dr. Michael Lebby, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic, said: "While we at Lightwave Logic are focused on room temperature and higher performance electro-optic polymer modulators for the datacenter and telecommunications fiber optic markets, this achievement opens huge opportunities in the areas of supercomputing and quantum systems by giving access to very high data rate, low power optical modulators."

"The performance of our proprietary chromophores, which are the core of our EO polymer materials, will allow us to provide competitive performance above and beyond other optical modulator designs in use today, both at conventional operating temperatures as well as cryogenic temperatures, enabling next-generation green photonics platforms through reduced power consumption. I look forward to driving forward the momentum in our commercialization initiatives in the months ahead as we strive to deliver sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders," concluded Lebby.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic. com .

