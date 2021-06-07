Lightwave Logic Announces Inclusion in the Solactive EPIC Core Photonics EUR Index

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that it will be added to the Solactive EPIC Core Photonics EUR Index NTR as part of the index's semi-annual additions.

The Solactive EPIC Core Photonics EUR Index NTR aims to present the performance of a portfolio of publicly listed global companies which derive at least 66% of their revenues from photonics manufacturing activities. The current 59 member securities are weighted based on their free float market capitalization, subject to certain weight caps. Solactive is a leading provider of indexing, benchmarking, and calculation solutions for the global investment and trading community.

"Earning our inclusion in the Solactive EPIC Core Photonics EUR Index, one of the most widely cited performance benchmarks for photonics companies, is an important point of recognition for Lightwave Logic shareholders," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "The index includes global public companies with a common theme of optoelectronics, photonics, and optical technologies in general that range from components, modules, manufacturers, and optical network system companies.

"This inclusion broadens our exposure to the capital markets community, as well as credibility with potential partners and customers. The creation of this photonics index was driven by EPIC photonics, the European trade association, where we are proud members. We look forward to capitalizing on this opportunity to increase our exposure within the investment community and broaden our shareholder base," concluded Lebby.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

