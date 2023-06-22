Lightwave Logic Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Innovative Process to More Efficiently Pole Electro-Optic Polymers

Company Further Strengthens IP Portfolio with Patent Issuance to More Efficiently Pole Advanced Structural Material Designs For Commercial Foundry Fabrication

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor, today announced the issuance of a U.S. patent for an advanced chemical structural design and process that enhances the overall efficiency of poling non-linear organic optical chromophores while simultaneously improving thermal stability and electro-optic efficiency (r33).

The international patent – entitled "Nonlinear Optical Materials Containing High Boiling Point Solvents, and Methods of Efficiently Poling The Same," which is a World Intellectual Property Patent (WIPO) - PCT Patent No. WO 2023/102066 – illustrates novel organic chemical structural designs that offer increased poling efficiency, as well as thermal stability for electro-optic materials. These designs provide non-linear optical chromophores with significantly improved material properties and stability for processing and fabrication by commercial foundries. Specifically, the patent teaches material processing and poling methods that directly leads to significantly enhanced electro-optic efficiency (r33) as compared to previous poling techniques.

Dr. Michael Lebby, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic, commented: "I am excited to announce the issuance of this exciting new world PCT patent that addresses poling, poling efficiency, and stability of our commercial grade electro-optic materials for foundry based modulator fabrication.

"Over the past few years, we have focused on more efficient and scalable poling and poling processes, and this patent demonstrates that we have not only improved the poling process, but we have simultaneously improved material thermal stability. This is indeed a strong step forward in the scaling and volume commercialization of our polymer technology platform," concluded Lebby.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

