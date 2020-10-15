Lightwave Logic Announces its Proprietary Polymer Technology Compatible with Standard Integrated Photonics Platforms

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that it determined that its proprietary polymer technologies are compatible with currently available integrated photonics platforms as a direct result of feedback from several of its potential customers under NDA.

Lightwave Logic's proprietary electro-optic materials are currently in the prototyping phase and are fabricated onto standard silicon wafers. This advancement, driven by the feedback the company received from potential customers to-date, has allowed the company's materials to be suitable for additive integration to integrated photonics platforms such as silicon photonics, as well as indium phosphide and other standard platforms – therefore enabling simpler integration by customers.

"This breakthrough allows a polymer modulator to enhance the performance of existing integrated photonics solutions in the marketplace, enabling higher speed and lower power consumption on foundry-fabricated photonics designs," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic.

"The fact that our technology is additive to existing platforms such as silicon photonics is critical in today's data-rich environment, as it means that electro-optic polymers are not actually competing with integrated photonic platforms, but rather enabling them to be more competitive in the marketplace. This improvement, driven by potential customer feedback, is truly exciting as it further validates our EO polymer platform as ideally suited to enable optical networking more efficiently than ever," concluded Lebby.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

