Lightwave Logic Announces Optimization of Advanced Ultra-High-Speed Polymer with Unparalleled Photostability

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that it has optimized a robust, photo-stable organic polymer material for use in the company's next-generation modulators intended to be trialed with potential customers under NDA.

Enhanced photo-stability is one measure of robustness and a key metric commonly discussed with potential customers in the datacenter and telecommunication fiber optics markets for the company's modulator technology.

Lightwave Logic materials have shown high tolerance to high-intensity infrared light, common in a fiber optic communications environment and increasingly important as higher density of devices access the network, directly resulting in higher intensity infrared light levels.

Preliminary results suggest that Lightwave Logic's recently developed electro-optic polymer material, designed based on potential customer input, displays unrivaled light tolerance (also known as photostability) compared to any organic commercial solution in use today. The company has conducted a range of measurements as it qualifies new materials to add into its device designs for customer evaluation, with further photostability testing planned.

"We continue to see exceptional performance from our organic polymer materials, unrivaled by any organic commercial solution in use at present," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "These results not only meet our internal criteria today, but address potential customer feedback as we continuously enhance our technology suite."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

