Lightwave Logic Announces Presentations at Upcoming Industry Conferences

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced several upcoming talks and presentations at key industry conferences.

Management of Lightwave Logic is scheduled to present as follows:

The Optical Networking and Communication Conference & Exhibition

Title: Ultra-broadband Hybrid Polymer/Sol-gel Waveguide Modulators

Speaker: Dr. Yasufumi Enami, Director of Device Development

Date: March 8-12, 2020

Location: San Diego, CA

www.ofcconference.org

SPIE Photonics Europe

Title: Naturally fast and low power electro-optic polymer optical devices are ideally positioned for the next-generation Internet photonics roadmap

Speaker: Dr. Michael Lebby, CEO

Date: March 30, 2020

Location: Strasbourg, France

www.spie.org

PIC International Conference

Title: Increasing power efficiency with Electro-optic (EO) Polymers

Speaker: Dr. Michael Lebby, CEO

Date: March 31- April 1, 2020

Location: Brussels, Belgium

www.picinternational.net

"We are proud to continue to build our thought leadership in the space through continued presentations at industry events," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "These presentations critically put our incredible technology in front of leading minds in this exciting field – creating opportunities for potential future commercial relationship building. I look forward to my upcoming presentations and updating our shareholders on any notable developments."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

