Lightwave Logic Announces Receipt of U.S. Patent for High-Volume Manufacturing Processes for Electro-Optic Polymer Modulators

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced the receipt of a patent on a new invention to allow for improved protective polymer layers in modulators when designed into advanced integrated photonic platforms, better positioning them for high-volume manufacturing processes.

The protective layers, protected by U.S. Patent number 10,989,871, will enhance electro-optic polymer devices' performance through higher reliability, better optical performance and enable the use of standardized manufacturing processes best suited for mass-production.

"We are pleased to have further fortified our patent portfolio through this exciting invention, adding a protective layer to advance performance of integrated photonics and silicon photonics platforms – helping to scale the future of the internet by transmitting data at higher speeds with less power," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "The COVID-19 pandemic only solidified the need for solutions like ours, as the shift to working from home exposed the weakness and vulnerability of our existing internet infrastructure.

"As service providers struggle to keep up with the huge demand for bandwidth, solutions like ours will become increasingly difficult to ignore. I look forward to continued innovations in the quarters to come as we continue to build out our IP moat in advance of commercialization," concluded Lebby.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

