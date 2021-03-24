Lightwave Logic Announces Release of Photonics Roadmap Whitepaper

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced the release of a whitepaper by CEO Dr. Michael Lebby.

The whitepaper provides a roadmap for the photonics industry over the next decade, spelling out the findings from the ISPR (Integrated Photonic System Roadmap) 2020. The white paper specifically highlights the role of electro-optic polymers for fiber optic communications systems, including key benefits such as a reduction in power consumption.

"We are pleased to announce the release of this whitepaper outlining the industry roadmap for the coming decade, particularly as integrated photonics platforms are under increasing pressure to go hybrid with the introduction of innovative materials such as polymers, driven by continued demand for increased device-level bandwidth," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "This whitepaper unpacks the roadmap for general viewing, specifying how our polymer technology platform can impact the internet and optical networks industry globally.

"Polymer photonics could become additive and important for integrated photonics chips such as Silicon Photonics (SiPh), Indium Phosphide (InP) and gallium Arsenide (GaAs). I believe our shareholders will appreciate this document, which outlines our technical drive for ever increasing polymer reliability and performance for high-volume, data-driven opportunities.

The whitepaper is available for viewing on the Lightwave Logic website, or at the following link: https://www.lightwavelogic.com/resource-center/technical-presentations-white-papers/

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.

