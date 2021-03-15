Lightwave Logic Announces Updated Commercialization Presentation from PHOTONICS+ Virtual Exhibition and Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today provided an updated presentation on commercializing polymer modulators in conjunction with its presentation at the PHOTONICS+ Virtual Exhibition and Conference, in partnership with EPIC, that took place in February 2021.

"In conjunction with our participation at the virtual Photonics+ event, we have updated our presentation to include more information on our commercialization roadmap," said Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "At the conference we discussed our technology not only with potential customers in the data communications and telecommunications space, but other emerging market segments as well. In this presentation, along with a market and technology overview, we highlight our progress to maturity and volume on the technology readiness scale, address our commercial implementation and emphasize our unique value to the industry as we move closer to mass commercialization. We hope our shareholders will take the opportunity to hear more about our ongoing efforts to create sustainable, long-term value for all of our stakeholders."

The presentation and accompanying video by Michael Lebby, CEO, Lightwave Logic can viewed on the Company's website at https://www.lightwavelogic.com/resource-center/technical-presentations-white-papers/.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

