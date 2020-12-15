Lightwave Logic Announces Uplisting to OTCQX Best Market

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, announced today that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQX® Best Market (OTCQX) retaining its current symbol LWLG, effective as of the opening of trading on Monday, December 14, 2020.

"Our uplisting to the OTCQX Best Market from the OTCQB Venture Market marks an important step for Lightwave Logic, one which we expect to help build shareholder value as we advance our proprietary electro-optic polymers and move our technology ever closer to commercialization," said Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "Joining the OTCQX, the top tier of OTC Markets, with the most stringent entry requirements including reporting standards and high financial standards, raises our profile within the investment community. We expect the move will also help improve liquidity and broaden our investor base. We would like to thank all of our shareholders for their ongoing support."

The OTCQX® Best Market is for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-385-6449

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

