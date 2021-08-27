Lightwave Logic Announces Uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC has approved the listing of the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq").

The Company expects to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 under the symbol "LWLG". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX until market close on August 31, 2021.

"We are thrilled to announce the listing of our shares on the Nasdaq, representing a monumental milestone for Lightwave Logic and its valued shareholders," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "I believe that a Nasdaq listing will help to expand our potential shareholder base, improve liquidity, elevate our public profile within the industry and ultimately enhance shareholder value."

"We continue to advance towards our goal of mass commercialization, furthering our efforts with tier-1 potential customers currently evaluating our technology under NDA. We look forward to continued innovation and further growing the prominence of the Lightwave Logic brand as we share our story with a wider audience of investors," concluded Lebby.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

