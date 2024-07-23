Lightwave Logic Appoints Industry Veteran Yves LeMaitre to Board of Directors

Yves LeMaitre Brings Track Record of Success Productizing and Scaling Optical Technology for Datacenters With 30+ Years of Executive Experience in Photonics and Global Information Technology (IT)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor, today, announced the appointment of Yves LeMaitre to Lightwave Logic's Board of Directors effective August 1st, 2024.

Mr. LeMaitre brings over 30 years of executive experience in technology, corporate strategy and marketing to the Board of Directors. He currently serves as a Strategic Board Advisor to Trumpf Photonic Components, a global technology company specializing in the development of lasers for optics, and as a strategic advisor to the Optical, RF & Micro-Electronics division of Sanmina AMT.

Mr. LeMaitre most recently served as CEO of Astrobeam.Space, where he launched the startup's development of next-generation of laser beam steering for satellite to satellite communication. Previously, Mr. LeMaitre was the Head of the Optical Coherent Division of IPG Photonics, where he advised and oversaw the division's divestiture to Lumentum. Prior to that, he was the SVP of Luna Innovations' North America Business Operation (following the company's acquisition of RIO Lasers where he served as President).

Previously, he spent 10 years in varying roles of increasing responsibility through multiple acquisitions with Oclaro (later acquired by Lumentum), ultimately achieving the roles of Chief Strategy Officer at Lumentum. During his time at OCLARO, he played a key role in positioning OCLARO as a leader in the optical connectivity business, driving the growth of Indium Phosphide lasers in the datacenter (now Generative AI front-end networks) segments.

He holds a degree from Télécom Paris and a "Maitrise" Degree in Computer Science and Mathematics from Nantes Université in France.

Mr. LeMaitre stated: "Generative AI is rapidly transforming the optical communications industry. The need for massive, meshed and parallel interconnections of GPUs inside AI and machine learning clusters highlights the limitations of legacy technologies. To scale up the bandwidth per optical lane to 200Gbps and beyond, new materials will be required to address the shortcomings of today's modulators. With its proprietary EO Polymer technology, Lightwave Logic is uniquely positioned to become a critical supplier of solutions for the future of the Generative AI market. I am excited to join the Lightwave Logic Board and look forward to leveraging my business experience to provide strategic advice to take advantage of these unique growth opportunities."

Dr. Michael Lebby, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic added: "Over his career, Yves has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead and develop global business strategies, drive product innovation, and achieve significant business growth. As a recognized thought leader in our industry, I believe his deep bench of experience will prove instrumental as we engage with Tier-1 customers for licensing and selling our polymer modulators. Yves's experience aligns with our goal to make electro-optic polymers ubiquitous and will help us accelerate silicon photonics adoption in the datacenter environment, driven by the growing demand for Generative AI," concluded Lebby.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) develops a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q; other risks to which our company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

