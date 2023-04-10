Lightwave Logic CEO Dr. Michael Lebby to Co-Chair 8th Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) International Conference in Belgium

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that CEO Dr. Michael Lebby has been invited to co-chair the Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) International Conference taking place April 18-19th, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium.

The 8th PIC International conference will build on the success of its predecessors, with industry-leading insiders delivering more than 30 presentations spanning six sectors. Attendees at the two-day conference will gain an up-to-date overview of the status of the global photonics industry as well as have the opportunity to meet many other key players within the community.

In addition to serving as co-chair of the event, Dr. Lebby is scheduled to host a presentation for in-person attendees within the "Scaling PICs in Volume Using Foundries" track, focusing on the industry's consideration of electro-optic polymer modulators due to their increased modulation speed, lower power consumption, and potential for future multi-Tbps aggregated data-rates in the next decade. Additionally, Dr. Lebby will discuss the latest results on foundry fabricated EO polymers, as well as the latest work in photonics roadmaps on both the integrated photonics (PIC) level as well as PIC packaging level.

Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) International Conference – Brussels, Belgium

Presentation Title: Positioning electro-optic polymer modulators as an optical engine to extend data rate and low power performance for optical networking

Date: Wednesday, April 19th at 9:30 a.m. Central European Time

Speaker: Dr. Michael Lebby

Pre-registration is required for conference attendance. For more information on the PIC International conference, please visit the event website at www.picinternational.net.

"It is an honor to once again be invited back to the 8th PIC International Conference as Co-Chair. I have attended the PIC International Conference for several years and always find it to be among the most important and relevant gathering of experts in the field of photonic integrated circuits," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "This year's conference themes, specifically scaling PICs in volume using foundries, are directly relevant to the polymer technologies we are developing at Lightwave Logic. I am excited to discuss the future of our revolutionary polymer photonics among the most respected professionals in our industry."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

