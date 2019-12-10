Lightwave Logic CEO Dr. Michael Lebby to Deliver Keynote Address at Annual Photonic Integrated Circuits Training Event in Silicon Valley

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that management has been invited to deliver a keynote address to participants at the annual "Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) Training 2019" taking place December 9-15, 2019 in Santa Clara, California.

Lightwave Logic's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Lebby will return as a keynote speaker to this year's event to provide industry perspectives on how PIC based technologies, including Lightwave Logic's P2IC™ polymer PIC platform, will grow and enable significant new opportunities over the next decade. Dr. Lebby is scheduled to present at 5:00 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday, December 12th, 2019.

The PIC Training 2019, hosted in the heart of Silicon Valley, is an annual event that provides photonic integrated circuits training and is intended for engineers and scientists that want to further their photonic integration skills, both technically, and from a business perspective. PIC Training 2019 has support from over 26 companies that range from design/layout software, multi-project wafer foundries, packaging, test & measurements, design houses and more. Registration is mandatory for conference participation.

"We are pleased to be invited back to one of the most in-depth PIC training events in the industry," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "We are encouraged by the continued interested from the technical community in learning more about the advances and opportunities of our platform for high speed fiber communications. I look forward to my keynote presentation, further spreading awareness of our incredible technology platform while helping to educate the next-generation of the PIC industry."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-385-6449

LWLG@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lightwavelogic.com

