Lightwave Logic CEO Dr. Michael Lebby to Present at the Optica Photonic-Enabled Cloud Computing Industry Summit

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Lebby will participate in an industry panel discussion at the Optica Photonic-Enabled Cloud Computing Industry Summit, focusing on bringing leading companies together in the supply chain to discuss the innovations and deployment of optics in data center applications and beyond.

Panel Discussion: Materials and Components to Advance Optical Technologies

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Time: 11:30 a.m. Pacific time

Speakers: Dr. Michael Lebby (Lightwave Logic), David Dawson-Elli (Corning), Marc Stiller (LUMENTUM), Jake Joo (DuPont), António Teixeira (PICadvanced) and Shawn Lee (SABIC)

In this panel discussion, Dr. Michael Lebby and a panel of industry experts from the entire photonics integrated chip (PIC) value chain will discuss how novel materials and components are enabling higher performance data communications and the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) in optical networks of the future. The session provides views of advancements made by leading components companies enabling new optical engines, with more extreme performance in data rates, lower power consumption, smaller size that can increase the overall performance of the internet.

Dr. Michael Lebby, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic, commented: "I am eager to present how electro-optic polymers can serve as a core enabling technology in the future of cloud computing, and ultimately, become a ubiquitous part of the internet itself. I am particularly thrilled to attend this event alongside representatives from several tier-1 global brands including Google, Meta, Global Foundries, NVIDIA, Cisco, DELL and others. As part of this, I would like to thank Optica for providing the venue for our discussion – they have served as a leading organization in furthering knowledge and development in optics and photonics globally – serving as an invaluable platform for the industry at large. I look forward to providing an update to their large, engaged base of industry attendees."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) develops a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

