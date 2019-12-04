Lightwave Logic Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, has engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Lightwave Logic management to develop and execute a complete capital markets strategy designed to increase the company's visibility throughout the investment community. Throughout the engagement, MZ will highlight Lightwave Logic's revolutionary electro-optic (EO) polymer technology platform that will enable the more efficient, lower-cost transfer of data throughout existing optical internet infrastructure.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide, including New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Diego, Newport Beach, Austin, Taipei and São Paulo.

"Lightwave Logic is tackling a major pain point in the industry. Its solution will allow internet infrastructure providers to uniquely increase throughput in existing optical network infrastructure while lowering power consumption, and therefore, network operating costs," said Ted Haberfield, President of MZ North America. "Lightwave Logic's unique ability to design components using their proprietary materials is very compelling, allowing the ever-growing amount of data consumed today to be delivered at unmatched speeds. We find the valuation disconnect at Lightwave Logic to be an exciting opportunity for investors and look forward to sharing this with our network of institutional investors and family offices."

Managing Director and Head of MZ North America's Minneapolis Office, Greg Falesnik, will be advising Lightwave Logic in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of non-deal roadshows and investment conferences across key cities, as well as building brand awareness amongst the financial media.

"This is an exciting time for Lightwave Logic, as we are seeing an incredible level of industry engagement and interest from key players in the data communications and telecommunications arenas," said Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "We remain actively engaged with prospective customers regarding evaluation and testing of our innovative platform which addresses the growing problem of congested networks and unnecessarily high energy costs. We look forward to working with Greg Falesnik and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the benefits of our incredible technology to the broader investment community, building long-term value for our shareholders."

For more information on Lightwave Logic, please visit their investor relations website here or to learn more about Lightwave Logic, please email your request to LWLG@mzgroup.us or call Greg Falesnik at (949) 385-6449.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a multinational company and the world's largest independent investor relations and corporate communications firm. MZ North America, which was founded in 1996, currently serves 35 public companies across all industries. We focus on providing pre-IPO and full scale of Investor Relations services to private and public companies, supported by our exclusive one‐stop‐shop approach, alleviating a headache of dealing with multiple vendors for all IR-related needs. Through a proven track record of timely execution and consistently identifying winning companies, MZ North America has become a trusted brand in the market. We provide a strong value proposition for both, private and public clients, that delivers measurable results, not just promises. MZ North America is the only IR firm to provide a true "One Stop Shop" suite of services and tools which includes IR consulting & investor outreach, pre-IPO advisory, financial media outreach, market intelligence and surveillance and technology solutions.

MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Orange County, Austin, Minneapolis, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Taipei and São Paulo. This provides clients with both U.S. and global access to investors. To learn more, please visit our website at mzgroup.us.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

