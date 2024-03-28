Lightwave Logic EO Polymer Achieves World-Class Performance of 400Gbps with Plasmonic Mach Zehnder Modulator

Lightwave Logic's Perkinamine™ Material Achieves World-Class Performance in Collaboration with Swiss University ETH Zurich

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor, today announced the latest world-class performance of the company's Perkinamine™ EO polymer material operating in an optical interconnect link, at 437.1Gbps employing a PAM8 178GBaud signal encoded by a plasmonic Mach Zehnder modulator (MZM).

In this work, intensity modulated, direct detection (IM/DD) techniques were utilized to drive higher performance. The paper, authored by ETH Zurich, demonstrated data rates beyond 400Gbps for a IM/Dd optical interconnect link for the first time.

The data center industry is currently focused on exceeding 200Gbps per lane, primarily driven by generative AI opportunities. 200Gbps per lane with 4 lanes is a current interest for 800Gbps pluggable transceiver manufacturing, which our company's EO polymers have easily achieved. This world-class result, achieving data rates of 400Gbps per lane, demonstrates that our company's EO polymers are capable of exceeding double the current industry expectation. This has the potential to enable 4 channel 1.6Tbps (1600Gbps) pluggable transceiver modules, which is on the roadmap of datacenter operators today.

Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic, commented: "Not only is our EO polymer material ideal for datacenter optical interconnect applications today at 200Gbps – but in my mind, this work proves beyond a doubt that polymers are here to stay, with performance headroom of over 400Gbps using a plasmonic based Mach Zehnder modulator design. I am personally very excited not only for our talented materials team, but for the team at ETH Zurich who utilized our material for a world-class result. 1600Tbps and 3200Tbps pluggable transceivers are within our reach using our EO Perkinamine™ polymer materials, which I believe positions us to deliver sustainable value to our shareholders over the long-term."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) develops a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

