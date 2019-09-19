Lightwave Logic Makes the Case for its Energy-saving Designer Molecules at ECOC 2019

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG) announced today that it will be providing the first technical results following its prior announcement of a materials breakthrough in February. The company CEO will be giving two presentations at the prestigious European Conference on Communications (ECOC) in Dublin, Ireland next week.

At the heart of Lightwave Logic's PerkinamineTM electro-optic polymers are its designer molecules or chromophores. The chromophores along with their supporting materials are a complex engineered material system which can be designed to target specific applications. The company's new material is being developed for the multi-billion-dollar telecom and data markets supporting Internet, 5G and IoT (Internet of Things) webscale services. The goal is to lower electrical power and hardware cost which have become exorbitant under the insatiable demand for data networking. As a class of materials, electro-optic polymers have excellent natural properties, which results in both unmatched speed and lower drive voltage. The improved material doubles the speed and halves the devices' voltage requirements compared to the company's existing material and industry-wide conventional materials.

On Sunday Sept 22, CEO Dr. Michael Lebby will lead off a workshop on Hybrid Photonic Integrated Circuits with the talk entitled "Polymer modulators enable the next generation of speeds and low power in optical networks." (See ECOC Workshops) Extremely high data rates in fiber networks for datacenters are a hot topic at the ECOC, one of the most prestigious and long-standing technical conferences and tradeshow events in its field. This forum combines the latest progress reports from the world's top research laboratories, commercial product demonstrations from major vendors and application requirements from giant service providers.

On Tuesday Sept 24, Dr. Lebby will give a presentation in the ECOC Market Focus program entitled "Polymer modulators with >50GHz performance for power consumption reduction at 400, 800, and 1600 Gbaud aggregated datarates." (See Market Focus Program) Based on the previously published abstract, this talk will present measurements of over 50GHz bandwidth which exceed the speeds currently used to support the latest100 Gbps PAM4 datarates. Higher optical speeds can reduce the power consumption and cost which goes into compensating electronics at both transmit and receive ends of the link. It will also discuss the potential to drive polymer modulator bandwidths in excess of 80GHz. It will also put these results in the context of the latest work in photonics roadmaps (IPSR – International Photonics Systems Roadmap process, 2019) that look out towards 1600Gbps with polymer-based technologies.

For more information about Lightwave Logic, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Powered by Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc. is a development stage company moving toward commercialization of next generation photonic devices using its high-activity and high-stability organic polymers for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. Photonic electro-optical devices convert data from electric signals into optical signals.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

Contact:

Karen Liu

Lightwave Logic, Inc.

karen@lightwavelogic.com

+1 720 356 4497

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lightwavelogic.com

