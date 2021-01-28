Lightwave Logic Provides Corporate Update on Strategic Intellectual Property Development Efforts

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced a corporate update on its aggressive intellectual property development efforts, designed to extend the effective life of patent protection on both the Company's core and next-generation technologies in key global markets..

"Our technology platform leverages our proprietary electro-optic polymers, designed to help scale existing internet infrastructure by transmitting data at higher speeds with less power, which is absolutely essential as the demand for data continues its exponential growth trajectory," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "The need for technology like ours became apparent during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as stay-at-home orders drove immense internet traffic, forcing some companies to throttle speeds and temporarily disable the option for HD video streaming in certain regions. This is the moment when many began to realize the importance of what we are doing at Lightwave Logic.

"Our intellectual property portfolio, designed to strengthen our freedom of manufacturing in the field, now spans over 70 domestic and international patents and patent applications. As we continue to aggressively develop our intellectual property portfolio in advance of future commercial initiatives, we have added and continue to add a number of exciting new patents and patent applications for technologies we developed to address feedback from our ongoing evaluations with potential customers.

"All of these new inventions over the past year all add to our already robust IP portfolio. The breadth and depth of our patent portfolio is impressive, allowing freedom of manufacturing in today's competitive environment. While prior to today the company has noted publicly that it has over 50 issued patents that support our electro-optic polymer platform, if patent applications and international derivatives are included that number increases to over 70 as noted above," continued Lebby.

"Our portfolio of patents is strongest in the materials segment, where we maintain over 35 patents enabling unrivaled performance characteristics. As we have noted for the past year, we have been focusing on building strong and defendable patents in fabrication of chromophores with polymer materials and in this segment, we have achieved over 7 patents to-date. Designing electro-optical materials into high performing chromophores, and then fabricating them into modulator devices has allowed us to patent a number of high performing designs and structures. This has led us to build our device portfolio to over 15 patents. Electro-optic polymer modulator devices need to be packaged for operation, and we have also proudly generated over 15 high-performance package patents so that our modulators can be prototyped in data centric applications. In addition, we currently are processing a number of new inventions in the materials, chemistry, fabrication, devices and packaging spaces that are currently under review at the U.S. Patent office.

"IP efforts such as these serve to further solidify our U.S. and International patent portfolio, protecting our technology platform and strengthening our competitive position in the industry. As we continue to generate strong interest from industry players, our IP portfolio will enable us to consider complementary revenue opportunities as we progress with potential partners in 2021 to address the telecommunications and datacenter segments of the market.

"I can proudly say that the tireless efforts of our engineers and scientists have created a very strong competitive position for the company. I look forward to continued success on this front as we march ever closer to mass commercialization – a key milestone in our efforts to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Lebby.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lightwavelogic.com

