Lightwave Logic Provides First Quarter 2021 Corporate Update

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today provided a corporate update in conjunction with the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 and Subsequent Company Highlights:

Continued alignment of the Company's Polymer Plus™ product platform with use cases in key end-markets for commercialization. These markets continue to grow strongly into multi-billion-dollar opportunities that demand high speed, low power consumption, and miniaturization through photonics integration.

Fortified intellectual property portfolio, growing to over 70 domestic and international patents and patent applications in advance of future commercialization initiatives, including:

Receipt of a patent on an innovative polymer modulator packaging design, allowing electro-optic polymer modulators to be packaged in a hermetic environment using well-known, high-volume and low-cost fabrication processes, improving suitability for mass production.



Receipt of a patent on protective polymer layers in modulators for design into integrated photonics platforms, improving reliability and performance while best positioning them for standardized mass-market manufacturing process

Presented at multiple industry specific and investor-related conferences. Among these were the PHOTONICS+ Virtual Exhibition, the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference, the Oppenheimer Annual Emerging Growth Conference and various EPIC Online Technology Meetings

The full text of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on May 17, 2021 can be found here.

Management Commentary

"We continued to press forward development of our proprietary electro-optic polymers, particularly our Polymer Plus™ product platform, in the first quarter of 2021 – sustaining our aggressive cadence as we march towards our end goal of mass-market commercialization," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "We regularly make exciting new technical achievements many thought impossible, clearly positioning ourselves as a thought leader in the space – regularly attending key industry and investor events to share our progress.

"Our IP portfolio reflects this presence, having grown to over 70 patents and patent applications in both the U.S. and key international markets. With this strong moat and a distinct technological competitive advantage, we believe that we are in an advantageous position to proceed with our business plan.

"With the eyes of the industry on us, we continue to work closely with our tier-1 partners under NDA to enhance our commercial positioning through ongoing innovation. I look forward to providing further updates in the near-term as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Dr. Lebby.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-385-6449

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lightwavelogic.com

