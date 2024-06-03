Lightwave Logic Reaffirms Commercialization Timeline Presented at the 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Management Reaffirms Commercialization Pathway with Licensing Perkinamine® Electro-optic

Polymers and Product Sales of High-Speed Modulators

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to enable next generation high speed data transmission at low power consumption and small foot-print, today, announced the reaffirmation of commercial timelines as noted at the Company's Annual Shareholder Meeting (ASM) on May 22, 2024.

As artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other cloud-based services continue to drive the need for higher speed data transmission, the interest in the inherent wide bandwidth, low power consumption and footprint of Lightwave Logic proprietary Perkinamine® electro-optic (EO) polymers is growing. As a result, the company continues to diligently pursue commercial material supply licensing agreements in 2024 and expects the cadence to grow in 2025 and beyond. The company focus today is on Tier 1 companies who have shown keen interest in our Perkinamine® materials. The company demonstration of world class high speed and low power performance earlier this year has accelerated the industry interest in Lightwave Logic's solution which has grown to over 25 companies to date. An updated presentation from the Annual Shareholder Meeting is available at the company's website (click here).

Dr. Michael Lebby, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic, said: "We remain confident in the inherent competitive advantage of our solution and in our commercialization prospects and pipeline for 2024, and we continue to focus on Tier 1 material supply licensing agreements as well as having our polymer high-speed modulators evaluated by fiber optic communication companies. Our team continues to work tirelessly to realize near-term commercial agreement goals for 2024, 2025, and beyond as part of our ultimate goal to create sustainable, long-term value for our fellow shareholders."

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) develops a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.lightwavelogic.com.

