Lightwave Logic Receives 2021 Industry Award for Optical Integration at the European Conference on Optical Communications

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that it has received the 2021 Industry Award for Optical Integration from the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) – a premier industry exhibition – held in Bordeaux from September 13-15, 2021.

ECOC created the fiber communication industry awards in six categories to put the spotlight on innovation happening within the industry. The awards recognize and highlight key industry achievements in advancing optical components, photonic integration, optical transport and data center innovation.

"Our awards are selected from top industry players, representing significant innovation in photonics integration at our prestigious exhibition - Lightwave Logic are well deserved winners of this award category," said Emma Harvey, Commercial Director of the ECOC Exhibition.

"I am deeply honored to receive the Optical Integration Award on behalf of Lightwave Logic at a cornerstone industry exhibition on optical communications," said Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Lebby. "Having our high speed, low power solution recognized as a breakthrough optical technology platform by industry experts is no small feat and it gives us 3rd party confirmation of our work."

"Our electro-optic polymers used as ultra-fast modulators can be integrated with integrated semiconductor platforms such as silicon photonics to increase chip performance significantly. Further, we can reach commercial scale using large silicon foundries globally, and this positions us to enable the internet to carry traffic faster and to create value for our shareholders," concluded Lebby.

An awards ceremony was held at 3:00 p.m. Central European Time at the Product Focus Theatre during the industry exhibition, where Dr. Lebby was presented with the award. The ceremony was followed by an interview by ECOC TV.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

