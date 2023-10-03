Lightwave Logic Receives 2023 Industry Innovation Award for Hybrid PIC/Optical Integration Platform at the European Conference on Optical Communications

Award Recognizes Lightwave Logic for Driving Innovative Change in its Market

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor, today announced that it has received the 2023 Industry Award for Most Innovative Hybrid PIC/Optical Integration Platform from the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) – a premier industry exhibition – held in Glasgow, Scotland from October 2-4, 2023.

The ECOC awards emphasize technology and product commercialization, highlighting significant achievements in advancing the business of optical communications, transport, networking, fiber-based products, photonic integration circuits and related developments. The Innovative Product category with 5 subcategories looks across the industry at new products driving change in their respective market segment, and what is timely and helping to increase the use of optics. Metrics include design features that are photonics, electronics, thermal, mechanical, chemical, environmental and carbon footprint based.

"I am privileged to receive the Award for Most Innovative Hybrid PIC/Optical Integration Platform on behalf of Lightwave Logic," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Lebby. " Our team at Lightwave Logic has worked very hard to bring our hybrid PIC platform based on EO polymers to this level of maturity. I am honored to represent our team today.

"ECOC is one of the leading conferences on optical communication and attracts top industry minds from across the world. Our proprietary engineered EO polymers enable an innovative hybrid PIC platform with optical modulators to drive data at higher speeds with less power, together in a very small form factor which is ideal for PIC-based transceivers. We expect to see our hybrid PIC platform performance extend for future generations of optical equipment that will help drive the internet over the next decade. With our commercialization underway, awards such as this further validate our technology and provide industry confirmation of the inherent benefits of our platform," concluded Lebby.

An awards ceremony was held at 11:40 a.m. Central European Time at the Product Focus Theatre during the industry exhibition, where Dr. Lebby was presented with the award.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) develops a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

