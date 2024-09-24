Lightwave Logic Receives 2024 Industry Innovation Award for Hybrid PIC/Optical Integration Platform at the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC)

Award Granted by ECOC Exhibition Industry Awards Committee, Composed of Telecom and Datacom Industrial Corporations

Award Again Recognizes Lightwave Logic's EO Polymer Material and Technology as a Leading Innovation Amongst the Industry

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor, today announced that it has received the 2024 Industry Award for Most Innovative Hybrid PIC/Optical Integration Platform from the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC), a premier industry exhibition held in Frankfurt, Germany from September 22-26, 2024.

The ECOC Exhibition Awards highlight exceptional achievements in advancing the business of optical communications, transport, networking, fiber-based products, photonic integration circuits and related developments. The awards, granted by a technical committee of industry peers and industrial corporations, indicate market recognition and cover 2 broad value-chain categories: Optical materials, components, packages, modules etc.; and Optical Systems, networks, standards, architecture etc.

"Lightwave Logic is honored to receive the Award for Most Innovative Hybrid PIC/Optical Integration Platform on behalf of Lightwave Logic for the second time, granted by a committee of industry peers, reflecting true market recognition of our technology," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "Since winning the award in 2023, we have continued to demonstrate our leadership in the photonics industry with outstanding 200Gbps per lane performance for our technologies that aligns well with datacenter expectations today. This award serves as a highlight amidst our ongoing engagement with a wide spectrum of companies discussing device designs to materials supply and licensing agreements for our EO polymer materials with OEMs and tier-1 multinational corporations. We are confident in the implicit competitive advantage of our solution to support datacenters around the world which are responding to the burgeoning demand for higher speed data transmission from artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other cloud-based services.

"ECOC is one of the leading global industry conferences on optical communications, adding to the recognition for this particular innovation award, which provides further market validation of our technology and provides industry peer confirmation of the inherent benefits of our platform," concluded Lebby.

An awards ceremony was held live at the ECOC Exhibition in the Product Focus theatre on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, from 11:45 a.m. Central European time, where Lightwave Logic was presented with the award.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) develops a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q; other risks to which our company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

