Lightwave Logic to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 27, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced the scheduling of its Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders for 12:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

The meeting will be held in a virtual format as a result of public health risks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To attend the Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders, please click on the link below and enter the 16-digit control number included on your proxy card or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials.

Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

When: Thursday, May 27, 2021

Time: 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Access Link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LWLG2021

Using this control number, you will be able to listen to the meeting live, submit questions and vote online. Shareholders are encouraged to access the meeting prior to the start time and allow ample time to log into the meeting webcast and test their computer system. Check-in will begin at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time the day of the meeting.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-385-6449

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.

