Lightwave Logic to Participate in Benzinga All-Access Show on Friday, June 9, 2023 to Discuss Recent Commercialization Milestone

Lightwave Logic, Inc.

06 Jun, 2023, 08:31 ET

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that management will participate in the Benzinga All-Access Show taking place Friday, June 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

Lightwave Logic Chairman and CEO Dr. Michael Lebby is scheduled to host a fireside chat with the hosts to discuss the recent commercialization milestone announcement and provide a corporate update as follows:

Benzinga All-Access Show
Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrwD2H3c-Hg

A live audio webcast and an archived replay will be available using the webcast link above.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc. 

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement 

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987 
[email protected]
www.mzgroup.us 

