Lightwave Logic to Participate in the 35th Annual ROTH Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that management will attend the 35th Annual ROTH Investor Conference taking place March 13-14, 2023 in Dana Point, California.

Lightwave Logic CEO Dr. Michael Lebby and President Jim Marcelli are scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference.

35th Annual ROTH Investor Conference

Date: Monday, March 13, 2023

Location: The Ritz-Carlton – Dana Point, California

Registration is required for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact your ROTH MKM representative.

About Roth MKM

Roth MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth MKM provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth MKM is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth MKM, please visit www.roth.com .

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.