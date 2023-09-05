Lightwave Logic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor, today announced that management will present virtually at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vancouver 2023 and the 25th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Conference, taking place September 6th and September 11-12th respectively.

Lightwave Logic management is scheduled to host a virtual presentation at the Planet MicroCap Showcase as well as host a presentation for in-person attendees and host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the 25th Annual H.C. Wainwright Conference, as follows:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vancouver 2023

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 12:30 p.m. Eastern time Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48806

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time Location: New York, NY

Registration is mandatory for conference attendance. For more information or to schedule a meeting at either conference, please contact MZ Group at [email protected].

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.



Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) develops a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.