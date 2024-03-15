Lightwave Logic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor, today announced that management has been invited to attend the 36th Annual ROTH Conference as well as the LD Micro Invitational, taking place March 18th and April 9th respectively.

Lightwave Logic management is scheduled to host a presentation at the LD Micro New York Invitational, as well as host one-on-one meetings with qualified institutional investors at both events, as follows:

36th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: Monday, March 18, 2024

Location: Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel – Dana Point, CA

LD Micro New York Invitational XIV

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Location: Sofitel New York – New York, NY

Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast Link: https://ldinv14.sequireevents.com

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact MZ Group at [email protected].

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) develops a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.