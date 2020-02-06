Lightwave Logic to Present at the Noble Capital Markets NobleCon16 Investor Conference in Hollywood, Florida

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that management has been invited to present at the Noble Capital Markets NobleCon16 Investor Conference in Hollywood, Florida.

Management will host one-on-on meetings with investors throughout the day on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 and is scheduled to present as follows:

Noble Capital Markets NobleCon16

Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Presentation Time: 1:30 p.m. EST

Location: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL 33314)

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-385-6449

LWLG@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.

