Lightwave Logic to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on Friday, September 10, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that management will lead the closing bell ceremony at the Nasdaq Stock Market on Friday, September 10, 2021 in celebration of listing its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 1, 2021.

The ceremony will begin at approximately 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time and can be viewed live at https://livestream.com/accounts/27896496/events/9807618.

"I'm honored to ring the Nasdaq closing bell with President Jim Marcelli on behalf of our valued employees and shareholders – a global symbol of success, marking an iconic moment in our history as a public company," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "The bell ringing ceremony is a testament to the strength of our team and technology, as well as the incredible momentum we have demonstrated. We're thrilled to celebrate this important achievement and look forward to what the future holds for our growing company."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-385-6449

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.

