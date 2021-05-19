Lightweight Queen-Size Long Strand Mulberry Silk Duvet Comforter Bed Sets from Down Under Bedding Receive Praise from Warm Sleepers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Down Under Bedding, a noted brand delivering unique, natural and organic sleep products, is now making a serious impact on Amazon. The company's recently launched mulberry silk comforters have quickly emerged as a popular choice among individuals that sleep hot. This silk duvet comes with a cotton storage bag. It is filled with 100% natural long strand mulberry silk, and the outer cover is made of 100% pure 300-thread-count cotton with high durability and softness.

The ideal sleeping temperature differs from person to person, but in general, the body's core temperature needs to drop for one to drift off at night. This slows down the metabolism and coincides with the release of melatonin, a hormone that makes people feel drowsy, sending a signal to the brain that it's time to fall asleep. If the body is overheating at night, this process is extremely likely to get interrupted. This is why it is important to choose a mattress capable of keeping users cool.

The silk comforter set from Down Under Bedding has moisture-wicking properties that help users remain cool and dry for the entire night. Silk's heat-insulating capabilities and breathability help maintain a consistent sleeping temperature. Another feature of the product is its box-stitched design that keeps the thickness unaltered by preventing the filling from shifting.

Down Under Bedding's lightweight comforter has dimensions of 90 inches X 90 inches with a fill weight of 36 ounces. Since the bedding soaks a lot of water, the brand recommends that users only wash it in a commercial-sized laundromat and air-dry it afterward in the sun. The manufacturer also informs that fabric softeners must be avoided.

"We purchased this as a summer duvet because our regular synthetic duvet was too hot, especially when suffering from night sweats and hot flashes. When this blanket arrived, we were surprised by how thin/flat it was, compared to the fluffy appearance of the duvet. And when you first cover yourself with it, it feels cool to the touch. We were concerned that it might not offer enough heat — but after a few nights of sleeping well, we agree that this is a very comfortable duvet that does not trigger asthma/allergy types of reactions. We highly recommend this product," a delighted user mentioned in her Amazon review.

