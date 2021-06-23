Lightweight Silk Bedding Queen-Size Comforter Blanket Bed Sets From Down Under Bedding Receive Accolades

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Down Under Bedding is pleased to reveal that its recently launched queen size comforter sets are receiving praise from customers. This silk duvet is filled with 100% natural long-strand mulberry silk, and its outer cover is made of 300 thread count, 100% pure cotton. This cotton is known for its extraordinary softness and durability. The product is breathable and capable of controlling humidity and body temperature. The manufacturer advises that the product is ideally suited for people who sleep hot.

https://downunderbedding.com/collections/duvets-1/products/dreamtime-100-mulberry-silk-duvets

The silk comforter set comes with a cotton bag for convenient storage. The duvet comes equipped with four corner and side ties to prevent the duvet from shifting inside its cover. The product also features a box stitch pattern that helps maintain an identical thickness throughout the comforter. In addition, since the duvet is lightweight, it relieves users from tossing and turning because of its weight.

One of the most popular features of the lightweight queen blanket from Down Under Bedding is its ability to regulate body temperature. This mulberry silk duvet keeps users cool and dry throughout the night, thanks to its moisture-wicking capabilities. Unfortunately, the bedding soaks a lot of water, so the manufacturer recommends washing it only in a commercial-size laundromat.

"We wanted another natural duvet after our IKEA cheap down duvet let us down flat after five years. Good down duvet is too pricey, ethical??? We discovered the silk duvet as an alternative. It is great and not very lofty compared to down but contours your body better. So far, I feel the temperature is just perfect for me; I like it cool, and my wife is happy, and she likes to feel warm. I guess it works for both of us. We found this one to be cheaper than the equivalent at Bed, Bath and Beyond. Happy sleeper," a satisfied user mentioned in his review.

https://downunderbedding.com/

About DOWN UNDER BEDDING

Everyone's sleep is unique & different. Down Under Bedding has a wide selection of natural alternative sleep solutions so you can wake up feeling refreshed and ready for your day. Live better, sleep better.

