Lightworks secures up to $12 million to fast-track large-scale AI deployment for world's largest, highly regulated enterprises

Round13 Capital investing funds to tackle "a defining challenge of this decade"

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Lightworks has secured up to $12 million in financing, led by Round13 Capital, to support the launch of its flagship AI services and accelerate the company's growth. The consultancy will extend its focus on the world's largest and most highly regulated enterprises, forging new partnerships to set the standard for managing the deployment of AI agents at scale in regulated domains.

"Round13 Capital's investment marks a defining milestone," said John Painter, founder and CEO of Lightworks. "For large, highly regulated enterprises to move AI initiatives from pilots to full scale deployments, they must ensure AI agents can operate safely, transparently, and in alignment with compliance and security frameworks."

The funding will help Lightworks realize its vision of uniting some of the world's largest regulated entities with seasoned industry leaders through a new services paradigm – working together to build with and extend industry standards that accelerate the deployment of AI agents at scale for all large enterprises.

"This investment supports Round13 Capital's guiding mission to back founders and grow the Canadian technology and IT Services ecosystem," said Wilson Lee, partner at Round13 Capital, a leading venture and growth equity investment firm. "Our past collaborations with John and his team give us great confidence in their ability to establish strategic partnerships and operate within highly complex enterprise environments. Lightworks is tackling a defining challenge of this decade – establishing control, compliance, and visibility for AI at enterprise scale."

The Lightworks team brings decades of experience advising major institutions on secure and compliant technology adoption and has delivered large-scale programs in North America, Australia, and Asia. For more information, visit light.works.

About Lightworks

Lightworks is a Canadian consultancy specializing in enterprise AI control systems and infrastructure. The firm helps the world's largest and most highly regulated organizations orchestrate, govern, and secure AI-driven systems. For more information, visit light.works.

About Round13 Capital

Founded in 2013, Round13 Capital is a leading venture and growth equity investment firm based in Toronto, Canada. The firm invests in high-potential companies across a range of sectors, with a focus on supporting their growth and development over the long term. For further information, please visit round13.com.

