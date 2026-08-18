Lightyear Launches the First Agentic Platform for Enterprise Telecom

Dispatch, the AI entry point to Lightyear's platform, arrives alongside the company's first two operational AI agents, beginning a broader rollout that will bring AI agents to every stage of the telecom lifecycle by 2027.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightyear today launched the first agentic platform for enterprise telecom, beginning with Lightyear Dispatch and its first two operational AI agents. Dispatch, the entry point to AI across Lightyear, lets any team query network data and build custom reports in natural language. The Quoting Agent and Implementation Agent take on the carrier coordination behind sourcing and installing telecom services, the first step in extending agent-driven execution across the full telecom lifecycle.

Enterprise telecom is a $1 trillion+ annual spend category that underpins mission-critical operations, yet much of the work is still handled manually. Thousands of carriers, inconsistent service data, and limited pricing transparency make sourcing, installing, and managing network services difficult to standardize.

Dispatch and the agents draw on Lightyear's proprietary pricing, serviceability, and provider intelligence, including more than 2 million quotes across 1,200+ carriers. The agents also encode workflows developed through years of managing telecom procurement and implementation for enterprises. Together, that data and operating expertise give them the decision logic and context to execute specialized telecom workflows rather than layering general-purpose AI onto individual tasks.

"Systems of Record tell you what is true. A System of Action takes the truth and uses it to do work on your behalf," said Dennis Thankachan, CEO of Lightyear. "Lightyear is building Telecom's System of Action by combining proprietary data, proven workflows, and specialized AI agents. By 2027, we expect agents to be handling material work across the full lifecycle on behalf of our customers."

Ask Questions and Build Reports With Dispatch

Enterprise telecom data is scattered across carrier portals, invoices, contracts, and internal systems. Lightyear already normalizes it into a single system of record. Dispatch lets any team query that data in plain language, without navigating multiple screens or asking an experienced user to build a report. Customers can use Dispatch to:

Answer questions about their network, such as which contracts are nearing renewal, where rates are above market, or which sites lack backup connectivity.

Create custom tables, charts, and reports without relying on fixed dashboards or manually assembling the underlying data.

Schedule and share recurring reports with stakeholders across IT, finance, procurement, and leadership.

In early use, customers built custom inventory and spend reports in a median of one minute and two prompts.

"Dispatch gave me the answer I was looking for within a couple of minutes. I was able to ask a question about our circuit orders and get updated information back in a clear, organized way," said Sian Watts, Director: Processes & Systems at Elauwit.

Today, Dispatch answers network-data questions, handles reporting, and helps customers navigate the product. As that entry point, Dispatch is rapidly becoming the orchestration layer for the entire platform, where customers will run workflows across Procurement, Network Inventory Management, and Expense Management using natural language.

AI Agents That Execute Telecom Work

Lightyear's first two agents handle the carrier coordination behind quoting and implementation, taking on work telecom teams have traditionally managed by hand.

The Quoting Agent uses customer requirements, procurement rules, and Lightyear's pricing, serviceability, and provider intelligence to identify the best-fit carriers and take RFPs out for quote. It delivers quotes 30–50% faster while generating 15–25% more qualified bids.

The Implementation Agent reviews platform data, project updates, and communications for every active installation. Through proactive milestone monitoring and escalation, it reduces install duration by 5–10 days.

The agents operate within customer-defined rules, with designated actions pausing for human approval before execution.

Lightyear plans to bring agents to more workflows across the telecom lifecycle, including contract renewals, network moves, adds, changes and disconnects, and invoice disputes.

Availability

Dispatch, the Quoting Agent, and the Implementation Agent are available today to all Lightyear customers.

See Dispatch and the Agents in Action

Join Lightyear's live webinar on September 1 at 2 PM ET to see Dispatch, the Quoting Agent, and the Implementation Agent in action. Register here, or book a demo with the Lightyear team.

About Lightyear

Lightyear helps more than 400 enterprises procure, manage, and pay for telecom services through one connected platform. Its Procurement, Network Inventory Management, and Expense Management products combine software, AI agents, proprietary data from 1,200+ carriers, and telecom experts to reduce costs, save time, and maintain control across the service lifecycle.

Media Contact

Caroline Colwell

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SOURCE Lightyear