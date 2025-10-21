Lightyear Releases 2025 Enterprise ISP Experience Guide, Revealing Proprietary Data on ISP Lifecycle Management

Lightyear's latest report exposes never-before-seen data on the realities of enterprise ISP sourcing, implementation, and ongoing lifecycle management.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its 2025 State of Connectivity report, Lightyear , the leading provider of enterprise telecom management software, announces the release of its 2025 Enterprise ISP Experience Guide. Drawing on Lightyear's proprietary dataset — covering millions of quotes, installs, and support interactions — the report highlights what ISPs consistently get right, and where they often fall short, aiming to arm enterprises with practical guidelines they can utilize in network management.

"Lightyear exists to help enterprises solve these "carrier black box" problems with data and automation," said Dennis Thanakchan, CEO & Co-Founder, at Lightyear. "In this report, for the first time, we'll expose publicly some of the data we've collected around the ISP experience beyond pricing, digging into what drives optimal outcomes in quote speed, quote accuracy, implementations, lifecycle management, and much more. As our company grows exponentially, so does our dataset, and we'll continue to aim to utilize that to keep you as informed as possible."

The report covers timely trends, including the following highlights:

What drives stronger vs. weaker ISP quote response timelines and pricing

How to set up a smooth ISP installation before an order is even submitted

Why some troubleshooting cycles drag on (and how to avoid issues)

The pros and cons of aggregator vs. direct carrier partnerships

The full 2025 Enterprise ISP Experience Guide is available now for download on Lightyear's website.

To further explore the report's findings, Lightyear will host a live webinar on October 30 at 2 PM ET. Register here to join the live event or receive the recording.

Lightyear is the only digital workflow and system of record platform that unlocks efficiency across the full lifecycle for enterprise telecom services, revolutionizing the telecom experience to drive material time and cost savings.

