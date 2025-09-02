LightYX Raises $11M Series A to Revolutionize Construction Layout with Laser-Precision Technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LightYX, a construction technology startup enabling precise, on-site laser projection of building plans, today announced it has raised $11 million in Series A funding. The round was led by NOVA by Saint-Gobain, the venture arm of Saint-Gobain, worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, with participation from U.S.-headquartered Yachad Capital Partners, Shibumi International, Somersault Ventures, and private investors in real estate and construction from Israel and abroad. In addition to private investments, LightYX has received six grants from the Israel Innovation Authority since its inception, totaling $3.3 million, for the development of groundbreaking deep tech solutions.

LightYX has developed an electro-optical system that uses laser projection to display construction plans directly onto floors, ceilings, and walls with 1/16-inch (under 2 millimeters) accuracy – currently the best on the market. This innovation allows workers to follow layout instructions precisely - such as where to place walls, HVAC, electrical, or plumbing systems - eliminating guesswork, reducing errors, and accelerating finishing phases. The system also scans and adapts plans in real time to reflect field conditions. The company holds several registered patents for its technology, establishing its position as a pioneer in the field.

"Construction layout is still often done with chalk lines, tape measures, and paper drawings. We're replacing that with live, intelligent laser projection," said Guy Ben-Romano, CEO and Co-Founder of LightYX. "This funding enables us to scale rapidly in the U.S. and Europe and transform how contractors work on-site."

LightYX works with dozens of U.S. contractors and subcontractors, particularly in drywall and MEP (mechanical, electrical, plumbing) installation, and partners with leading construction distributors. Its laser projection system has been deployed in several hundred projects, covering more than 25 million square feet of layouts. The new funding will drive U.S. expansion, accelerate product development, build new partnerships in the U.S. and Europe, and deepen customer relationships. LightYX targets over 3x growth in 2026.

Tomer Elran, GM of U.S. Operations and Co-Founder, added: "We've seen tremendous traction with top-tier general contractors in the U.S. Our goal is to become the default standard for on-site construction layout, bringing precision and productivity to construction sites."

Uri Yehuday, CTO and Co-Founder, emphasized the technological edge: "We fuse optical engineering, real-time vision, and AI-based plan recognition into a system that understands construction logic. It's hardware and software innovation built from scratch specifically for field teams."

Pierre-Emmanuel Thiard, CEO, Saint-Gobain Ecophon and board member of LightYX: "Saint-Gobain invests in technologies that shape the future of building. LightYX is solving a fundamental productivity challenge with a simple, elegant, and scalable solution. We are excited to support their vision."

About LightYX

www.lightyx.com

LightYX develops smart laser projection systems that guide construction layout with precision, speed, and adaptability. The company's mission is to bring digital accuracy to every jobsite and empower workers with intuitive, real-time guidance tools.

