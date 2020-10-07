Lignans Market Size Worth $593.4 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 6.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The global lignans market size is projected to reach USD 593.4 million by 2027 registering a CAGR of 6.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The demand for lignans is projected to be driven by the rising awareness about the benefits of consuming a healthy diet and growing incidences of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure & cholesterol levels, and obesity. Commercially, lignans are extracted from sesame, flax, & pumpkin seeds, corn, wheat, pea, strawberry, and broccoli.

Key suggestions from the report:

The cereals & grains segment led the market in 2019 and is projected to expand further at a steady a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period as products have low saturated fat and are a rich source of proteins, vitamins, carbohydrates, minerals, and phytochemicals

The plant resins source segment is estimated to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

The pharmaceuticals industry in Europe is projected to exhibit significant growth on account of the development of novel products by key manufacturers in the region

The European Medicines Agency's initiatives, such as the Priority Medicines initiative (PRIME), aimed at strengthening the development of drugs for unrealized medical conditions, are likely to augment the regional market growth

Various agencies, such as the Department of Biochemistry and Human Biology (DBBH) and Research Institute for Medicines (iMed.ULisboa), are investing in R&D to develop new product applications in pharmaceutical & medical

For instance, in January 2020 , iMed.ULisboa and the Department of Food Science and Technology, University of Ljubljana , published a research paper on 'Polyphenols from Food and Natural Products: Neuroprotection and Safety' on the MDPI forum

Four major classes of polyphenols, such as stilbenes, flavonoids, lignans, and phenolics, were highly acknowledged as potential therapeutics for CVDs, neurodegeneration, obesity, and cancer

Read 145 page research report with ToC on "Lignans Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Plant Resins, Cereals & Grains), By Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Nutrition), By Region (APAC, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/lignans-market

Growing product applications in the pharmaceutical and food industries on account of its anti-cancer, anti-viral, anti-microbial, and anti-inflammatory properties are projected to drive the market over the next few years. Lignans derived from cereals, such as corn, oats, barley, and rye, are majorly incorporated in manufacturing various food products, including macaroni, couscous, cheerios, wholegrain biscuits, and granola bars. Increasing consumption of cereal-based foods, such as oatmeal, muesli, raisin bran, and compressed puffed rice, is likely to spur the overall market growth.

Lignans are predominantly used to incorporate antioxidant and estrogen attributes to food products, such as cereals, energy bars, whole-grain bread, crackers, semolina pasta, meatless meals, and other snack foods. Lignans in the aforementioned foods are precursors of mammalian lignans and are linked with decreased risk of cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs). This factor is anticipated to positively influence product demand in the global market. Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share by 2027 due to technological developments, changing demographics and lifestyles, and favorable research studies in the region. However, North America is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Grand View Research has segmented the global lignans market based on source, application, and region:

Lignans Source Outlook (Revenue, Million, 2016 - 2027)

Oilseeds



Cereals & Grains



Plant Resins

Lignans Application Outlook (Revenue, Million, 2016 - 2027)

Food & Beverages



Functional Foods





Functional Beverages





Dietary Supplements





Others



Cosmetics & Toiletries



Haircare





Skincare





Toiletries





Others



Pharmaceuticals



Animal Nutrition





Others

Lignans Regional Outlook (Revenue, Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





The Netherlands



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia & New Zealand

&

Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE

List of Key Players of Lignans Market

Kingherbs

Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd.

BioGin Biochemicals Co. Ltd.

TSKG Products, LLC

Shaanxi Zebrago Industrial Co., Ltd.

Prairie Tide Diversified, Inc.

FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals ( Jiangsu ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Xi'an Sinuotebio Tech Co. Ltd.

SPI Pharma

Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Plamed Green Science Group

