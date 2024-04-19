Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market size is set to grow by USD 1.4 billion from 2023-2027, Aemetis Inc., ALTRET GREENFUELS Ltd and BDI BioEnergy International GmbH, and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.4 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.69% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 29%.

Major Players in the Market

Aemetis Inc., ALTRET GREENFUELS Ltd, BDI BioEnergy International GmbH, Borregaard AS, Caterpillar Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Clariant International Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., ENERKEM Inc., Genera Inc., Gevo Inc., GranBio Investimentos SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Iogen Corp., Neste Corp., New Energy Blue LLC, Novozymes AS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Analyst Review

The lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market is experiencing significant growth in the aviation sector due to the adoption of drop-in biofuels as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels like diesel. Lignocellulosic feedstocks, such as cellulose, lignin, wood, short rotation coppice, energy grasses, reeds, and bioethanol, undergo conversion processes using both biochemical and thermochemical methods to produce biofuels. The nature of lignocellulosic feedstocks makes them a cost-effective and abundant resource for biofuel production, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to traditional transport fuels. The biofuel market continues to expand as more countries adopt ethanol blending policies to promote the use of renewable energy sources.

Key Market Drivers

The Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market is experiencing significant growth due to the adoption of bioethanol as a transport fuel, aiming to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. Plants like Sida hermaphrodita from the Mallow family, Halophytes, Desmostachya bipinnata, Phragmites karka, Panicum turgidum, and Brachypodium are explored as feedstocks. Plant Biotechnology plays a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency of non-cropland utilization. Second-generation biofuels derived from lignocellulosic feedstocks undergo biochemical or thermochemical conversion processes. Ethanol blending and integrated waste management are key promotional strategies. Publisher studies analyze multiple parameters, including profit, pricing, and promotions, influenced by industry influencers, cost, product pricing, political factors, social scenarios, and regulations. Leading and emerging companies focus on scalability, cutting-edge innovation, and regional/industry footprint to gain a competitive edge. Key players include those active in the aviation sector, where cost and product pricing are significant factors.

Challenges and Opportunities

The Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market is a significant sector in the renewable energy industry. Companies in this market focus on converting lignocellulosic feedstocks, primarily composed of cellulose, hemicellulose, and lignin, into biofuels such as cellulosic ethanol and drop-in biofuels. Feedstocks include biomass from wood, short rotation coppice, energy grasses like reeds, Miscanthus spp., and various species of grasses such as switchgrass and napier grass. Thermochemical conversion processes like pyrolysis, torrefaction, and gasification are used to break down these feedstocks. Companies like Mendel Biotechnology and BP Biofuels invest in plant breeding and biotechnology to improve feedstock yield and reduce recalcitrance. Feedstocks are sourced from marginal lands, including riparian and wetland areas, to minimize soil erosion and reduce competition with food production. Saline soils and water are also utilized to expand the available feedstock base. Key feedstock species include Miscanthus spp., giant reedgrass, phalaris arundinacea, and various grasses from the Poaceae family. Companies like Genera Energy and Willow-Poplar focus on large-scale production of these feedstocks. The production of biofuels from lignocellulosic feedstocks offers GHG efficiency advantages compared to traditional fossil fuels like diesel.

The Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market is experiencing significant growth due to the urgent need to reduce GHG emissions in the transportation sector. Biofuels derived from feedstocks like Sida hermaphrodita (Mallow family), Halophytes, Desmostachya bipinnata, Phragmites karka, Panicum turgidum, Brachypodium, and others are gaining prominence. Plant Biotechnology plays a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency of non-cropland feedstock production. The adoption of bioethanol as a transport fuel is increasing, with countries setting ambitious ethanol blending targets. Second-generation biofuels derived through biochemical and thermochemical conversion processes are becoming more prevalent. Integrated waste management is a key trend, with multiple sources of feedstock being analyzed for profitability, pricing, and promotions. Industry influencers, including publishers of studies on synthesis parameters, are closely monitoring cost, product pricing, political factors, social scenarios, and regulations. Winning imperatives include scalability, company regional footprint, and industry footprint. Leading and emerging companies are actively pursuing cutting-edge innovations to meet the demands of the aviation industry and other sectors.

Market Overview

The Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for renewable energy sources and the availability of abundant lignocellulosic feedstocks. These feedstocks, including agricultural residues, forestry waste, and municipal solid waste, contain high amounts of cellulose and hemicellulose, making them ideal for biofuel production. The market is driven by various factors such as government regulations, technological advancements, and the rising price of fossil fuels. Companies are investing heavily in research and development to improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of biofuel production from lignocellulosic feedstocks. The use of lignocellulosic feedstocks for biofuel production offers several advantages, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions, energy independence, and the potential to create new revenue streams for farmers and waste management companies. However, challenges such as the high cost of enzymes and the complex nature of lignocellulosic biomass still need to be addressed. Despite these challenges, the future of the Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market looks promising, with many companies and research institutions working to overcome the technical and economic barriers to large-scale commercialization.

