Lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market size to grow by USD 1.4 billion between 2021 and 2026; Growth driven by non-dependent nature of lignocellulosic feedstock - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.4 billion between 2021 and 2026. The growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 32.69% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by conversion process (biochemical and thermochemical) and geography (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa). To understand more about the lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market 2022-2026

The market growth in the biochemical segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing use of bioethanol as a transport fuel and the rise in ethanol blending targets of several nations. The increased emphasis on R&D related to the conversion process involving the pretreatment of feedstock, enzymatic hydrolysis, and fermentation is another key factor driving the segment growth.

The market is driven by the non-dependent nature of lignocellulosic feedstock on cropland. Lignocellulosic feedstocks include crop residues, forest residues, municipal trash, and wood pulp residues. These feedstocks do not affect the availability of land to be used for food production. Lignocellulosic feedstocks are abundantly available worldwide and can produce cellulosic biofuels. For example, corn stover accounts for a large portion of the waste in corn-producing fields. It is an ideal feedstock for biofuels, as it is a waste product that requires effective management. The use of such feedstocks can bring extra revenue for farmers. Also, lignocellulosic feedstocks can convert non-food-producing lands to woody biomass-producing lands without affecting the food price. Thus, the non-cropland affecting nature of lignocellulosic feedstocks is increasing their demand, which is driving the market growth.

Lignocellulosic Feedstock-Based Biofuel Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Abengoa SA, Aemetis Inc., BDI BioEnergy International GmbH, Borregaard ASA, Caterpillar Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Clariant AG, ENERKEM Inc., ETIP B SABS, Genera Inc., Gevo Inc., GranBio Investimentos SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Iogen Corp., Neste Corp., New Energy Blue LLC, Novozymes AS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vance Group Ltd., among others

Segments: Conversion process (biochemical and thermochemical) and geography ( North America , South America , Europe , APAC, and the Middle East and Africa ).

Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-Based Biofuel Market - Vendor Insights

The global lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market is fragmented. The market mainly comprises category-focused vendors that are involved in the value chain of different types of biofuels. Low levels of parity in terms of size among vendors and the low effect of overcapacity on price reduction reduced the threat of rivalry among vendors. However, the threat of rivalry has been intensified due to factors such as high fixed costs, moderate product differentiation, and high exit barriers. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Abengoa SA - The company offers lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel such as Bioethanol.

- The company offers lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel such as Bioethanol. Aemetis Inc. - The company offers lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel such as sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel, and biodiesel.

- The company offers lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel such as sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel, and biodiesel. Borregaard ASA - The company offers lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel such as bioethanol derived from Norway Spruce.

- The company offers lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel such as bioethanol derived from Norway Spruce. Clariant AG - The company offers lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel such as Cellulosic ethanol.

- The company offers lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel such as Cellulosic ethanol. BDI BioEnergy International GmbH

Caterpillar Inc.

China Petrochemical Corp.

ENERKEM Inc.

ETIP B SABS

Genera Inc.

Gevo Inc.

GranBio Investimentos SA

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Intertek Group Plc

Iogen Corp.

Neste Corp.

New Energy Blue LLC

Novozymes AS

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vance Group Ltd.

Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-Based Biofuel Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends –

Rising ethanol blending rate targets

Increasing government support to produce second-generation biofuels

Emergence of integrated waste management system

The rise in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions has compelled governments to set ambitious emission reduction targets. Several countries are mandating the blending of biofuels with gasoline to reduce GHG emissions in the transportation sector. For instance, many countries in the EU are adopting renewable ethanol in the transportation sector to meet their renewable and national climate targets. In 2019, countries such as Hungary, Slovakia, and Lithuania announced an increase in their use of renewable ethanol. Such ethanol blending rate targets set by governments across the world will drive the demand for bioethanol, thereby fueling the growth of the market in focus.

Key challenges –

Complex and costly conversion process

Competition from alternative fuels

Rising adoption of EVs

Lignocellulosic feedstocks contain proteins, salts, pectin, ash, and minerals. The conversion of bioethanol from lignocellulosic feedstock involves steps such as pretreatment, enzymatic hydrolysis, fermentation, and separation. Polysaccharides present in these feedstocks are tightly packed. Hence, polysaccharides get limited access to enzymes during the enzymatic hydrolysis step in the cellulosic ethanol process. Thus, during the viable production of cellulosic ethanol, the fermentation process faces challenges. The conversion of lignocellulosic feedstocks into biofuels involves a complex process and is still in the nascent stage. Thus, it faces several challenges in achieving mass commercialization, which is reducing the growth potential of the market.

Market dynamics can impact businesses. Find more such key insights in a sample report!

The lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market across North America , South America , Europe , APAC, and Middle East and Africa

, , , APAC, and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market vendors

The solid oxide fuel cells market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.46% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by 191.34 MW. The market is segmented by application (stationary, transportation, and portable), end-user (commercial, data centers, military and defense, and residential), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The backup power systems market for oil and gas industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,039.89 million. The market is segmented by product (generators, ups, and inverter), type (onshore and offshore), and geography (North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America).

Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.69% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 30.67 Regional analysis North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, Canada, Mexico, China, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abengoa SA, Aemetis Inc., BDI BioEnergy International GmbH, Borregaard ASA, Caterpillar Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Clariant AG, ENERKEM Inc., ETIP B SABS, Genera Inc., Gevo Inc., GranBio Investimentos SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Iogen Corp., Neste Corp., New Energy Blue LLC, Novozymes AS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vance Group Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 46: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

