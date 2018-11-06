Lignosulfonates Market is Expected to Grow Owing to Explosive Demand From Construction Industry Worldwide Till 2022 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, November 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Lignosulfonates Market is expected to witness considerable growth in the forecast period owing to the worldwide explosive demand of lignosulfonates from the construction industry. Lignosulfonates are water-soluble anionic polyelectrolyte polymers. They are derived from the production of wood pulp with sulfite pulping. The wood is mainly composed of three components as hemicellulose, cellulose, and lignin.

During the sulfite pulping procedure, the lignins are water-soluble and sorted as insoluble cellulose and soluble cellulose. The separated soluble lignins are known as lignosulfonates. Lignosulfonates are greatly versatile and hold wide range of industrial applications. Although lignosulfonates are commonly associated with construction of public roads & dust control, they are also used as dispersants, emulsifiers, and binders, in several products like gypsum board, micronutrients and animal fodder pellets.



The increase in demand for lignosulfonates from animal fodder industry is one of the major driving factors for the growth of market and is predicted to continue growing in future as well. Additionally, the speedy growth in construction industry is estimated to boost market in future. On the contrary, the probable threat from product substitutions is expected to hamper the growth of lignosulfonates market in the years to come. However, the increase in demand for animal fodder binder especially from emerging economies is anticipated to create favorable opportunities for the market players globally.

Polycarboxylic ether, sulfonated naphthalene formaldehyde and sulfonated melamine formaldehyde are stiff competition and substitution to lignosulfonates market in application industries like animal fodder binders and oil well additives. Moreover, there are several animal fodder binders with bentonite & clay, guar meal & starch, wheat. Synthetic binders like urea-formaldehyde might affect the growth of market negatively in the coming years. Nevertheless, the growing oil production in Middle East & Africa is predicted to boost progressively in near future, thereby driving the lignosulfonates market.

Lignosulfonates are added in cement to produce high-quality concrete. It helps in enhancing the cement and concrete quality. Demand for lignosulfonates is predicted to grow in concrete admixtures application industry due to the increasing investments in infrastructure segment. This trend is expected to increase infrastructure investments globally. The adoption of ecofriendly products is on the rise due to various initiatives by governments across the globe. Depletion of natural resources ad global warming are the reason for the rising focus on environment-friendly products. The growing use of concrete admixtures in construction industry is also stimulating lignosulfonates market.

The market is categorized on the basis of product, application and geography. On the basis of product, market can be divided into sodium ligosulfonate, magnesium lignosulfonate, calcium lignosulfonate, and others. Sodium ligosulfonate is expected to dominate the market owing to its extensive use as pellet binder for animal fodder and as cost-effective plasticizer in concrete admixtures.

Based on application, market is classified into oil well additives, dust control, animal fodder binder, concrete additives, and others (leather tanning, plasterboard, and additive for lead batteries). Owing to the increase in demand for animal fodder worldwide, animal fodder binder is predicted to lead lignosulfonates market in the years to come.

Geographically, market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Owing to the growth in population and industrialization, North America followed by Europe are expected to lead the demand for lignosulfonates in future. The prominent players in lignosulfonates market comprise Borregaard LignoTech, Sappi Limited, Tembec Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., and Burgo Group.

